Privacy policy

The matching form collects the contact details shown in the form, consent, language and page/source information. These are passed through this site's form service to a company in our network, which may contact you. Recipients may vary. Submitting the form does not open a trading account.

Newsletter subscription is separate from a contact request. It uses the name and email provided for that purpose. You can use the unsubscribe link in newsletter messages.

Browser and service records

Browser session storage remembers the first visit source, the invitation's dismissal and an identifier used to avoid duplicate submissions. The service records request status and consent information to process the request and handle retries. Request information can also be processed by the selected recipient under its own policy.

Questions and corrections

Use the contact page for privacy enquiries. Describe the request without sending passwords, payment details or identity documents. Rights and available remedies depend on the law that applies to you.