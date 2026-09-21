Report Slide Codrix Lab: Two service descriptions cannot be added into one feature list Slide Codrix Lab: one captured domain describes analysis and another account trading. Their features remain separate until the provider relationship is documented. Author The Ponente Report Published Updated October 4, 2026

Unverified Slide Codrix Lab Slide Codrix Lab: one captured domain describes analysis and another account trading. Their features remain separate until the provider relationship is documented. The exact provider and product relationship remain unverified. What we could not verify Exact provider and official domain

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Evidence split for Slide Codrix Lab, checked 21 Sept 2026 Public record Slide Codrix Lab Slide Codrix Lab: one captured domain describes analysis and another account trading. Their features remain separate until the provider relationship is documented. The exact provider and product relationship remain unverified. Still unverified Exact provider and official domain

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Actual account behaviour, costs and outcomes Evidence available for comparison The dated 21 September material contains a decision-support description on .net and an account-trading presentation on .com. Both use Slide Codrix Lab, but common ownership has not been established. The captures verify the presence of those descriptions, not delivered functions. Neither domain has been authenticated as the official provider for every offer using the name. Two service descriptions cannot be added into one feature list A comparison should choose the actual service being offered rather than combine both pages into a larger product. Ask the sender which company and agreement define the offer. If information is supplied by one party and account activity by another, their roles need separate explanation. Otherwise, a feature table can silently compare a composite promise against another supplier's real contract. These questions concern documentation that is missing, not an integration we have observed. What would make the comparison meaningful The file would improve with the applicable terms and an attributable statement connecting any participating parties. A later review could then compare the defined service with a genuinely similar alternative. We have not funded an account or tested decision support or execution. Unknown leaves the service boundary unresolved without asserting that either description is fraudulent, and no capability is awarded merely because a similarly named page advertises it.

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