Independent editorial files / 26 names

Keep the claim.
Show the gap.

Trading offers often arrive with a name, a promise and very little that ties either to a responsible provider. We set the captured wording beside the evidence still needed to assess it.

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How to read a file 01 / 02

On the pageA product name and a description
Still neededAn attributable company, terms and a matching exact name

A page response confirms its wording. It does not confirm the service behind it.

The reading rule

01

Read the exact name

Nearby spellings stay separate until a primary document connects them.

02

Trace the source

A captured page shows what was published. Its promotional claims are attributed, not adopted.

03

Leave the gap visible

We describe missing agreements, provider identity and real account behaviour as unresolved questions.

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Each report opens with the available source record and its limits. These files do not contain reader complaint histories or operator replies.

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