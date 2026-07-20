Independent editorial files / 26 names
Keep the claim.
Show the gap.
Trading offers often arrive with a name, a promise and very little that ties either to a responsible provider. We set the captured wording beside the evidence still needed to assess it.Browse the reports
How to read a file 01 / 02
A page response confirms its wording. It does not confirm the service behind it.
The reading rule
Read the exact name
Nearby spellings stay separate until a primary document connects them.
Trace the source
A captured page shows what was published. Its promotional claims are attributed, not adopted.
Leave the gap visible
We describe missing agreements, provider identity and real account behaviour as unresolved questions.
Latest reports
Each report opens with the available source record and its limits. These files do not contain reader complaint histories or operator replies.