Write to the editors

Email [email protected] with the page address and the specific statement you want us to review. A dated primary document or a link to the original source helps us assess a correction.

If you have first-hand information

Tell us the exact name and address you encountered, the dates, and which records you can share. Remove account numbers, passwords and other sensitive details before writing. Do not send another person's information without their permission. A submitted account is not published as a verified complaint unless its basis can be assessed and publication is agreed with the sender.

If you represent a platform

Identify the report and the statements you dispute. An attributable company document, agreement or regulatory record can clarify the responsible party and the scope of an offer. We may update a file when such evidence changes its factual basis; a response is not treated as verification merely because it arrived.

If you are correcting us

Point to the exact sentence and show what should replace it. Substantive changes should be dated and explained on the affected page.