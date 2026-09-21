Report Sensor +Neo Codrix: A campaign label cannot stand in for a product specification Sensor +Neo Codrix: the captured affiliate listing identifies marketing use of the name. A comparison needs the destination offer and its provider. Author The Ponente Report Published

Unverified Sensor +Neo Codrix Sensor +Neo Codrix: the captured affiliate listing identifies marketing use of the name. A comparison needs the destination offer and its provider. The exact provider and product relationship remain unverified. What we could not verify Exact provider and official domain

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Actual account behaviour, costs and outcomes

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Evidence split for Sensor +Neo Codrix, checked 21 Sept 2026 Evidence path / captured Sensor +Neo Codrix Captured public page affplus.com Provider and terms Not authenticated Recorded observation The 21 September direct record of the Affplus campaign listing uses Sensor +Neo Codrix in a smart-link offer. Comparison lens A campaign label cannot stand in for a product specification Public record Sensor +Neo Codrix Sensor +Neo Codrix: the captured affiliate listing identifies marketing use of the name. A comparison needs the destination offer and its provider. The exact provider and product relationship remain unverified. Still unverified Exact provider and official domain

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Actual account behaviour, costs and outcomes Evidence available for comparison The 21 September direct record of the Affplus campaign listing uses Sensor +Neo Codrix in a smart-link offer. It documents the listing publisher's description, not the terms of an authenticated financial service. The research did not follow routing, identify an account provider or establish an alias to Sensor Codrix Neo. The exact plus spelling remains separate. A campaign label cannot stand in for a product specification For a useful comparison, preserve the actual page reached and ask which organisation supplies the service described there. A campaign name does not show that all visitors receive identical terms or even the same offer. Features should be compared at the level of the attributable product, not the marketing label. These are boundaries for a future assessment, not routing behaviour that we have tested for this listing. What would make the comparison meaningful The next evidence would link a specific destination, provider and contract to the exact promotion. Without that link, assigning costs, safety controls or account features would invent a complete product from a discovery lead. We have not submitted contact data or used a service. Unknown keeps those limitations visible and does not transform the presence of an affiliate listing into a positive or negative finding about a financial operator.

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