Sensor +Neo Codrix: A campaign label cannot stand in for a product specification
Sensor +Neo Codrix: the captured affiliate listing identifies marketing use of the name. A comparison needs the destination offer and its provider.
AuthorThe Ponente Report
Published
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About cited claims. Where an article quotes a promotional claim, it is attributed to its source. Quoting it does not make it a verified product fact or a result of our own testing.
Evidence available for comparison
The 21 September direct record of the Affplus campaign listing uses Sensor +Neo Codrix in a smart-link offer. It documents the listing publisher's description, not the terms of an authenticated financial service. The research did not follow routing, identify an account provider or establish an alias to Sensor Codrix Neo. The exact plus spelling remains separate.
A campaign label cannot stand in for a product specification
For a useful comparison, preserve the actual page reached and ask which organisation supplies the service described there. A campaign name does not show that all visitors receive identical terms or even the same offer. Features should be compared at the level of the attributable product, not the marketing label. These are boundaries for a future assessment, not routing behaviour that we have tested for this listing.
What would make the comparison meaningful
The next evidence would link a specific destination, provider and contract to the exact promotion. Without that link, assigning costs, safety controls or account features would invent a complete product from a discovery lead. We have not submitted contact data or used a service. Unknown keeps those limitations visible and does not transform the presence of an affiliate listing into a positive or negative finding about a financial operator.
Check it yourself
Use these registers to check a claimed licence. A missing search result is not, on its own, proof of fraud; check the exact company name, domain and jurisdiction.