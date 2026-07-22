Methodology

We begin with the exact name in the article. Similar names and websites are not treated as the same company without evidence.

Public pages establish what a website says, not that its claims are true. The article identifies the sources used and explains unresolved questions. A regulator's general guidance is background, not a warning about every name discussed here.

We do not claim funded account, performance or withdrawal tests. Where the operator, permissions or product terms have not been authenticated, the assessment remains unknown. Publication and update dates describe the article, not regulatory approval.